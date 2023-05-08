Senate Dems set for meeting on gun violence 

On the heels of two mass shootings in Texas within just over a week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for a special Democratic caucus meeting on gun violence.

While Democratic unity would be important for further gun policy reform, the party would also need some Republicans on board.

“The big question for Schumer is whether Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the leading Republican on gun-violence issues, will agree to negotiate a new gun-safety bill with Democrats,” The Hill’s Alexander Bolton wrote.

President Biden continues to call for an assault weapons ban, something most Republicans, including Cornyn, have opposed. High-powered rifles were used in both Saturday’s shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, and an April 28 shooting in Cleveland, Texas.

While Congress passed and Biden signed the most significant gun legislation in decades last year, it didn’t include an assault weapons ban.

Meanwhile, the Texas House Community Safety Select Committee advanced a bill to raise the minimum age for buying a semiautomatic rifle in the state from 18 to 21. The measure faces tough odds in the majority-Republican legislature.