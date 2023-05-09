Trump found liable for sexual abuse in civil case

The jury in writer E. Jean Carroll‘s case against former President Trump found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and later defamed her by denying her claims.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages, though he is expected to file an appeal. The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The jury found Trump liable for battery and defamation but did not find that he raped Carroll. The writer alleged Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1996.

Carroll testified, “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen.” She said Trump “lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”

After the verdict was announced, Trump posted on Truth Social in all caps: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace – a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!”

From The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld: “Carroll sued Trump in November by leveraging a New York law that went into effect the same day, which provides sexual assault survivors a one-year window to bring civil lawsuits against their abusers, even if the statute of limitations passed.”

