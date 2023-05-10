Trump takes stage at CNN town hall after sex abuse verdict

Former President Trump is taking the stage Wednesday night for a sit-down with CNN, appearing at the network’s town hall one day after a jury found he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

The town hall represents something of a media reunion for Trump, marking the first major network appearance he has made — other than Fox News — since October 2020, The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Dominick Mastrangelo wrote last week.

The jury in New York that issued Tuesday’s verdict found Trump liable for defamation as well as sexual abuse. The jury did not find him liable for rape, which Carroll accused him of.

Trump denied Carroll’s allegations. After the verdict, he and his campaign said the case was part of a “witch hunt” against the former president.

Something to watch tonight: How will Trump approach the topic during the town hall, and how will moderator Kaitlan Collins respond?

The Hill’s Niall Stanage noted another open question is whether Trump maintains his confrontational approach toward CNN or adopts a friendlier demeanor, and how hard Trump uses the appearance to attack GOP rivals.

The town hall starts at 8 p.m. ET. Follow The Hill’s live blog here.