Trump takes stage at CNN town hall after sex abuse verdict

Trump expected to face tough questions at town hall
Former President Trump is taking the stage Wednesday night for a sit-down with CNN, appearing at the network’s town hall one day after a jury found he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996.
The town hall represents something of a media reunion for Trump, marking the first major network appearance he has made — other than Fox News — since October 2020, The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Dominick Mastrangelo wrote last week.
The jury in New York that issued Tuesday’s verdict found Trump liable for defamation as well as sexual abuse. The jury did not find him liable for rape, which Carroll accused him of.
Trump denied Carroll’s allegations. After the verdict, he and his campaign said the case was part of a “witch hunt” against the former president.
Something to watch tonight: How will Trump approach the topic during the town hall, and how will moderator Kaitlan Collins respond?
The Hill’s Niall Stanage noted another open question is whether Trump maintains his confrontational approach toward CNN or adopts a friendlier demeanor, and how hard Trump uses the appearance to attack GOP rivals.
The town hall starts at 8 p.m. ET. Follow The Hill’s live blog here.
Hours after federal prosecutors announced Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was indicted on 13 criminal charges, the congressman pleaded not guilty. He was released on a $500,000 bond.
The charges: Seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
“The indictment accuses Santos of engaging in schemes that misrepresented his finances to the public — including donors — and government agencies,” The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and Zach Schonfeld wrote.
Santos’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 30. The indictment doesn’t bar him from continuing to serve in Congress.
Read more on the charges against Santos here
Administration moves to limit asylum
The Biden administration finalized a rule, set to take effect late Thursday, requiring migrants who travel through other countries to first be denied asylum in another country before seeking it in the U.S.
From The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch: “Critics say the plan mimics the so-called transit ban put in place and later struck down in court under the Trump administration.”
It’s one of several steps the Biden administration is taking to manage migration at the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era Title 42, which allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants, ends Thursday. Read more here
Biden says risk of default is ‘manufactured crisis’
President Biden spoke in Valhalla, N.Y., on Wednesday following his meeting with congressional leaders on the debt limit the day before, a conversation that yielded no immediate path forward.
The president said, “Our economy would fall into recession and our international reputation would be damaged in the extreme” if the U.S. defaulted on its debts.
Biden “called the risk of default a ‘manufactured crisis,’ but warned about the consequences like higher interest rates for credit cards, car loans, and mortgages, delayed payments for Social Security and veterans, and job losses,” The Hill’s Alex Gangitano wrote.
Biden will meet with congressional leaders again Friday.
Free COVID testing ends for most Thursday
The Hill’s Joseph Choi looks at what the end of the pandemic public health emergency declaration means for COVID-19 testing for those with private or public health insurance.
OpenAI CEO to testify before Senate panel
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, will testify at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing next Tuesday as Congress grapples with how to regulate artificial intelligence. OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT.
Microsoft signs historic fusion power deal
“Microsoft has signed the world’s first-ever deal to purchase fusion energy,” wrote The Hill’s Saul Elbein. “For decades, controlled fusion power has loomed for scientists and policy makers as a holy grail of clean energy[.]”
The deal between Microsoft and Helion Energy “represents a big-money bet on a bold proposition: that fusion power will be brought to market years or even decades earlier than most experts had predicted.”
Read more from Elbein here
545 days until the presidential election.
10 a.m.: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee holds a hearing to examine opportunities for energy and mineral project permitting reform.
The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing examining the Government Accountability Office’s preliminary review of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures.
2:00 p.m.: The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services holds a hearings called “FDA Oversight Part II: Responsibility for the Infant Formula Shortage.”
