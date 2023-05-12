Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 

Mark Pomerantz, a prosecutor who resigned from the Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into former President Trump last year, invoked the Fifth Amendment at a House Judiciary Committee deposition Friday.

Pomerantz characterized the committee’s actions as “political theater” in an opening statement. He said part of his reason for invoking the Fifth was that the DA’s office had warned him he could face criminal liability if he revealed grand jury material or misused confidential information before he published a book.

Pomerantz resigned from the Trump investigation because he thought District Attorney Alvin Bragg should have pursued charges at the time.

Recap: The Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on March 30. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to hush money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump pleaded not guilty.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) launched an investigation into Bragg’s handling of the Trump investigation, alleging it was politically motivated.

Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz in April, saying he was “uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms.”

