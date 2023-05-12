{date(‘EEEE, MMMM d’,time(“now”))}
Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition
Mark Pomerantz, a prosecutor who resigned from the Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into former President Trump last year, invoked the Fifth Amendment at a House Judiciary Committee deposition Friday.
Pomerantz characterized the committee’s actions as “political theater” in an opening statement. He said part of his reason for invoking the Fifth was that the DA’s office had warned him he could face criminal liability if he revealed grand jury material or misused confidential information before he published a book.
Pomerantz resigned from the Trump investigation because he thought District Attorney Alvin Bragg should have pursued charges at the time.
Recap: The Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on March 30. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to hush money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump pleaded not guilty.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) launched an investigation into Bragg’s handling of the Trump investigation, alleging it was politically motivated.
Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz in April, saying he was “uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms.”
Former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will succeed Elon Musk as Twitter CEO, Musk announced Friday.
Several groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration‘s new rule limiting asylum, which went into effect just as Title 42 expired.
A toll-free national mental health hotline for new and expecting mothers, which debuted on Mother’s Day in 2022, received 12,000 calls and texts through March, according to new data. Learn more about the hotline here.
Biden nominates three for Fed board
President Biden named three nominees for the Federal Reserve, the central bank that’s been raising interest rates over the past year in an effort to manage inflation, while also weighing banking system concerns since two banks collapsed in March.
The Federal Reserve Board of Governors consists of up to seven people, three of whom are the chair, vice chair and vice chair for supervision.
- Biden nominated current Fed Governor Philip Jefferson to become vice chairman and fill the vacancy created when Lael Brainard joined the White House in February.
Biden also nominated economist and World Bank U.S. executive director Adriana Kugler to serve as a Fed governor, along with nominating current Fed Governor Lisa Cook to a full 14-year term.
“Price growth has fallen sharply after peaking at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022, but it remains well above the Fed’s target of 2 percent annual growth,” The Hill’s Sylvan Lane wrote. Read more here
CBO: Debt limit deadline could be in first half of June
A Congressional Budget Office report out Friday estimates the “first two weeks of June” as when the nation could default on its debts without a debt limit increase or suspension. The office previously estimated that day would come between July and September.
“Tax receipts came in lower than expected last month, which has sapped money the federal government could have used to stave off a default,” The Hill’s Aris Folley explained.
If we get as far as June 15 with what we’ve got, the report estimated that quarterly tax receipts and additional emergency measures could carry us through to the end of July.
Read Folley’s full report here.
New York City switching approach to literacy teaching
New York City schools are switching to the phonics-focused science of reading, or structural literacy, over the next year in teaching reading and writing. “The science of reading has risen in popularity as more research has been done to back the method and show it is effective for many students,” wrote The Hill’s Lexi Lonas. Read more here
Possible compromise areas in debt ceiling debate
Tesla recalls 1.1 million vehicles in China
More than 1 million Tesla vehicles have been recalled in China due to an issue with the acceleration and braking systems. Learn more details here
543 days until the presidential election.
Saturday: President Biden delivers the commencement address at Howard University.
Sunday: Mother’s Day.
Monday, 5 p.m.: The House Rules Committee considers bills to make assaulting a law enforcement officer a deportable offense and to allow federal law enforcement officers to purchase retired service weapons.
