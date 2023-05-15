The state of the debt debate

Evening Report {date(‘EEEE, MMMM d’,time(“now”))} © The Hill/Greg Nash McCarthy on debt talks: “I still think we’re far apart” President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will meet again to discuss the debt limit Tuesday, following last Tuesday’s talk between the president and all four congressional leaders. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are also expected to be at Tuesday’s meeting. McCarthy said Monday they should reach an agreement by the weekend to give Congress time to address the debt ceiling by June 1, which is when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. may face default without action. “I still think we’re far apart,” McCarthy told NBC and CNN Monday. That comes after a planned Friday meeting between the five was postponed to allow their staffers more time to negotiate. Biden is set to depart on an international trip Wednesday, which is scheduled to last into next week. Historical perspective: The Hill’s Mike Lillis looks at how this year’s debt debate compares to 2011, “when a Democratic president squared off against a Republican House in a fight that dragged on for months, pushed the country to the brink of default and led to the first credit downgrade in U.S. history.” Welcome to Evening Report! I’m Amee LaTour, catching you up from the afternoon and what’s coming tomorrow. Not on the list? Subscribe here. CATCH UP QUICK

Special Counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's investigation into connections between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia was released Monday afternoon.





President Biden nominated National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli for National Institutes of Health director, a post that has been vacant since December 2021.





Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters (D-Mich.) said the group won’t get involved in GOP primaries as some Democratic groups did in 2022 to benefit candidates the party saw as weak general election competition. NEW THIS AFTERNOON © Getty Border encounters have dropped since Title 42 end

Concerns that the end of Title 42 would be met with a surge of migrants at the southern border haven’t panned out since its expiration Thursday at midnight. “Over the last three days, we have seen approximately a 50 percent decrease in encounters compared to the days leading up to the end of Title 42,” Blas Nuñez-Neto, chief operating officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told reports on a call Monday. From The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch: “Migration this year, while slightly trailing 2022 figures, is still high. There were roughly 190,000 encounters at the border in March, the most recent month for which data is available.” Read more here HOUSE Rep. Connolly’s staffers attacked in district office

Two staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) were hospitalized after being attacked by an assailant with a baseball bat at his district office in Fairfax, Va., according to a statement from the congressman. Connolly said the assailant “asked for me before committing an act of violence” against his staffers. He said the assailant “is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” Read more here IN OTHER NEWS

© Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File Dolly Parton talks politics in new song

Dolly Parton talked with “Today’s” Jacob Soboroff about her new song “World on Fire,” featuring lyrics such as, “Greedy politicians, present and past / They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the ass.” Parton said in the interview that politicians often “worry more about the party than they do about the people.” How Florida became a conservative bastion

In the first of a five-part series, The Hill’s Max Greenwood examines Florida’s transformation from “coveted political battleground to the premier haven of modern conservatism,” precipitated by “a perfect storm of demographic changes, Republican power plays, pandemic politics and Democratic missteps[.]” College sticker prices go up, but net prices go down

While sticker prices suggest the price of college is increasing, The Hill's Daniel de Visé and Lexi Lonas explain that the average student pays less for college than five years ago: "Colleges give out so much grant aid that the advertised price of college has evolved into a largely fictional marketing tool, akin to the rack rates posted on hotel doors."

PUNDIT CORNER

"American workers face war on right to earn a living" — U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.), chair of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee, and Isabel Soto, director of policy for The LIBRE Initiative.

"Before taking on Trump, Biden must confront skepticism among Black voters" — Juan Williams, an author and a political analyst for Fox News Channel.

⏲️ COUNTDOWN

540 days until the presidential election.

🗓 ON TAP TOMORROW

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are scheduled to discuss the debt limit.

10 a.m.: The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee holds a hearing to examine the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures.

3:30 p.m.: The Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee holds a hearing "to examine the impacts of debt ceiling brinkmanship and default on America's small businesses."