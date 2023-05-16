Tuesday’s big elections

A handful of consequential elections take place Tuesday for statewide, legislative and local offices across several states. Here are five races to watch:

Kentucky Republican gubernatorial primary: Twelve candidates are vying to take on popular red-state Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November, including state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Former President Trump endorsed Cameron last year, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) threw some last-minute weight behind Craft.

Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary: Nine Democrats are running to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney (D) in the nation’s sixth-largest city. A recent poll found a handful of former elected city officials clustered at the top.

Pennsylvania House District 163 special election: Partisan control of the state House depends on this race. Democrats have a one-seat majority in the chamber and control of the governorship, while Republicans have a majority in the state Senate.

“President Biden has thrown his support behind [Democrat Heather] Boyd, underscoring the local and national implications of the race,” The Hill’s Caroline Vakil wrote.

Pennsylvania State Supreme Court primary: Two Republicans and two Democrats are running in the parties’ respective primaries. Republicans hope to chip away at Democrats’ 4-2 majority by winning the general later this year.

Jacksonville, Fla., mayoral runoff: Polling suggests the runoff between former local news anchor Donna Deegan (D) and JAX Chamber CEO Daniel Davis (R) will be close. Jacksonville is in Duval County, which, based on gubernatorial election results, has shifted right in recent years.

