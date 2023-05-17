Spending negotiations taking shape

Potential areas for compromise are emerging amid debt limit talks between President Biden and congressional leaders, though many details remain to be worked out between the parties.

The White House has long said Congress needs to pass a debt limit increase with no strings attached, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other Republicans have said such an increase must be tied to spending cuts.

Biden in recent days “signaled there are spending areas he is willing to negotiate, including unspent COVID-19 relief funds and suggesting additional work requirements for certain government assistance programs,” The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels wrote.

Biden has said there are limits to what he’ll accept regarding work requirements.

The president said Wednesday, a day after he met with the four congressional leaders, “I’m not going to accept any work requirements that’s going to impact on medical health needs of people. … I voted years ago for the work requirements that exist. But it’s possible there could be a few others, but not anything of any consequence.”

A debt limit bill House Republicans recently passed included increased work requirements for people enrolled in Medicaid as well as those receiving assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. It’s unclear what provisions, if any, the GOP is willing to budge on.

Staffers and White House officials are hashing out details in between the president’s meetings with congressional leaders. Biden said he’ll be in “constant contact” throughout his trip to Japan for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit throughout the rest of the week.

