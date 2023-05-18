Senate recess on as debt talks continue

The Senate is moving ahead with its planned recess from Friday through Memorial Day on May 29, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday. Schumer also told senators to be prepared to return during the break within 24 hours if given notice.

“The negotiations are currently making progress,” Schumer said of debt limit talks. “As Speaker McCarthy has said, he expects the House will vote next week if an agreement is reached and the Senate would begin consideration after that.”

The current negotiations are mostly concentrated between President Biden‘s and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s (R-Calif.) camps.

The Hill’s Brett Samuels gave a rundown of the main officials from each camp leading the negotiations, including Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.). Learn more about the teams here.

The next House recess is the week of Memorial Day. As The Hill’s Al Weaver noted, that overlaps with the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could default on its debts without a debt limit fix — June 1.