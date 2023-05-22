Evening Report Monday, May 22 © Jabin Botsford/Washington Post/Getty Images Biden, McCarthy hold critical meeting on debt ceiling

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are meeting Monday evening to try to make progress on negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. The high-stakes meeting comes after a weekend of ups and downs in the talks with Biden on the other side of the world. Representatives for Biden and McCarthy have been meeting to try to narrow the range of issues keeping the sides from agreeing with just more than a week to go before a June 1 deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen warns the nation will run out of the ability to pay all its bills by as soon as next Thursday without a deal. The Hill's Aris Folley took a look at a number of the outstanding sticking points in the talks on Monday afternoon. The sticking points include how much to limit spending on defense and non-defense sectors, with Republicans much more keen on cutting non-defense discretionary spending. House Republicans determined to cut spending are depending that domestic spending be capped at fiscal year 2022 levels, a non-starter so far for Democrats. McCarthy endorsed the idea again last week, saying "we can't be spending more money next year. We have to spend less than we spent the year before. It's pretty easy." GOP demands to put more onerous work requirements on federal benefits programs are a second major sticking point. Other issues also threaten to make an agreement more difficult to come by, from White House suggestions that tax increases be considered to lower budget deficits and GOP proposals to bring in border security measures. While it is possible to see some of those issues being scuttled, the work requirements may be a tough one to solve. At least the two sides are talking. And they may be feeling more pressure as financial markets start to pay more attention to the problems in Washington. Both Biden and McCarthy signaled optimism ahead of the 5:30 p.m. meeting on Monday, but it seems unlikely this week's talks will be without more drama and twists and turns. The House is in Washington, but lawmakers will be wondering if they'll be kept through the weekend as negotiators try to reach a deal, craft that into legislation, then sell it to members of both parties. The Senate returns next week, and any legislation will need to get through both chambers. Given the tiny Democratic majority in the Senate, a deal will have to win support from both parties — a point Democrats have repeatedly made.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) officially launched his bid for the White House on Monday, making him the latest Republican to challenge former President Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination. Here’s what to know about the newest Republican presidential candidate.

Ukraine leaders on Monday reiterated that their forces still control parts of Bakhmut despite Russia claiming a full-fledged victory. Read more about what Ukrainian leaders are saying about the state of Bakhmut, where Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a battle for more than half a year.





Bernice King —the youngest child of civil rights revolutionary Martin Luther King Jr. —blasted Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) remarks about the NAACP’s travel advisory for Florida. Cruz said MLK would be “ashamed” of the NAACP’s advisory, which said the state was a “hostile” place for Black people. King’s response: “What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida.” NEW THIS AFTERNOON © AP Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis

Former President Trump is weighing in on Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) campaign announcement Monday, saying that the South Carolina Republican is a "big step up" from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). "Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race," Trump posted on Truth Social. "It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable." Trump used Scott's announcement Monday to take aim at DeSantis, who is reportedly making moves to announce a formal election this week. DeSantis has been trailing in second-place for many recent polls, likely making him one of Trump's most serious challengers. Scott launched his formal campaign for the 2024 GOP nomination on Monday, which made him the only senator to enter the race so far. Trump has spent most of his time taking aim at DeSantis as opposed to his other potential challengers for next year's primary. Read more about Trump's thoughts on Scott here. Bowman will 'stay as far away' from Greene as possible Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said in a new interview with New York Magazine that he will "stay as far away" from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as possible, just days after the two members of Congress engaged in a heated exchange outside the Capitol. "My next move is to stay as far away from her as possible," he said. Last week, Bowman slammed Greene's "reckless" and "dangerous" remarks after she said she felt "threatened" by Bowman after their exchange on outside the Capitol. He also Greene's comments invoked racist tropes about Black men. Their exchange came after Bowman joined other progressive lawmakers who heckled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) during a press conference last week. "You're just seeing Jamaal Bowman authentically be himself. The Black male educator, husband and father of three, trying to work with others to change the world, you know?" Bowman told New York Magazine. "I like talking to people, I like debating people. I like learning from people. And I think it's through the process of dialogue and debate, in learning, that we build a better country and better world." Read more about Bowman's response here.

IN OTHER NEWS

© AP Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks Seven states who depend on the Colorado River for survival have agreed to a consensus-based plan submitted by California, Arizona and Nevada to conserve about 3 million acre-feet of water. Read more about the conservation efforts here. School may have violated students' rights with book removals: Education Department A Georgia school district may have violated students' civil rights when it removed books with characters of color and LGBTQ characters, the Education Department announced. From the report: "It found 'nine books to be removed from all school libraries indefinitely, two books to be removed temporarily or restricted to high schools, and four books to be restricted to high schools,' according to the Education Department's investigation." White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief program The White House on Monday threatened to veto a Republican-led bill in the House that would block the student loan debt relief program that could relieve up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. Read more from The Hill's Brett Samuels here. PUNDIT CORNER "The missing pieces in Biden's democracy dialogue" — Douglas E. Schoen, a political consultant who served as an advisor to President Clinton and to Michael Bloomberg's 2020 campaign (Read here) "If memory serves: The question of cognitive function in an aging Congress"­­­— Joel Zivot, an associate professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery at the Emory School of Medicine (Read here) ⏲️ COUNTDOWN 533 days until the presidential election. 🗓 COMING UP Tuesday, 10 a.m.: The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing titled "The Biden Border Crisis: Part III" Tuesday, 2 p.m.: The House Committee of Homeland Security will hold a hearing titled, "A Security Sprint: Assessing the U.S. Homeland's Vulnerabilities to Chinese Communist Party Aggression"