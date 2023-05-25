Oath Keepers leader sentenced, House leaves town

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“The sentencing represents the longest prison term yet assigned to a figure involved in the riot,” The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch wrote, “coming after Rhodes was found guilty on numerous other charges last November, including other felony charges such as obstruction of an official proceeding.”

Federal Judge Amit Mehta said Rhodes presents “an ongoing threat and a peril to this country,” adding, “We now all hold our collective breaths every time an election is approaching. Will we have another January 6?”

Other Oath Keepers members will be sentenced in the coming days.

More from Beitsch: “Rhodes, 58, is a Yale-educated lawyer, and founded the Oath Keepers as a militia to defend citizens against the government.” Rhodes is also a former Army soldier.

Rhodes said Thursday he is only guilty of “opposing those who are destroying our country” and that he hopes former President Trump wins next year.

Read more about the sentencing here