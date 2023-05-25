trending:

Oath Keepers leader sentenced, House leaves town

by Amee LaTour - 05/25/23 5:18 PM ET
Tags 2024 presidential election Amit Mehta Brad Smith Capitol riot Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Janet Yellen Kevin McCarthy Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes Stewart Rhodes

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  6. House leaves town with no debt ceiling deal
  7. Boebert on birth control: ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid’
  8. CDC: 2 dead, hundreds may be at risk of fungal meningitis after surgeries in ...
  9. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  10. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  11. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  12. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  13. DeSantis scrambles to right the ship after rocky 2024 launch
  14. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  15. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  16. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA as debt default date nears
  17. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  18. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
