House set to vote on debt deal after Dems help overcome initial hurdle

Several dozen Democrats joined a majority of House Republicans to overcome a procedural hurdle on the compromise spending and debt limit bill negotiated by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Fifty-two Democrats joined 189 Republicans on Wednesday to pass the rule governing debate over the bill, while 29 Republicans voted against it. A vote on the legislation itself is set for later tonight.

The Hill’s Mike Lillis wrote that the rule vote “emerged as a potential pitfall in the race to pass the bipartisan debt-ceiling package[.]” Some detractors in the GOP saw the initial vote as a final opportunity to block the bill.

Lillis explained: “As a tradition, the minority party in the House has virtually always voted against the rules that establish the parameters of debate surrounding floor votes on bills, even if the minority party supports the underlying legislation.”

Now, attention turns toward the vote on the bill itself, which is expected around 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

More than 30 Republican House members have said they’ll vote against the bill, along with at least a handful of progressive Democrats. The bill should have enough Democratic supporters to pass the House.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the bill could pass the Senate as early as Thursday. He and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have both endorsed the agreement.

Congressional leaders have been racing to pass the bill and send it to President Biden‘s desk for a signature by Monday — the day mostly recently forecast by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for when the U.S. would default on its debts without a limit increase.

