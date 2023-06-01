Debt limit debate hits the Senate

SENATORS ARE WRANGLING over details of the debt limit bill that passed the House on Wednesday evening, with leadership in the upper chamber hoping to advance the measure as soon as Thursday night.

Some senators are offering amendments and calling for commitments in a final effort to get their priorities worked in.

The timing of the Senate vote depends partly on how many amendments the chamber considers before teeing up the bill for final passage.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) offered an amendment to remove the approval of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline from the bill.

“Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have already announced they will vote against the bill, specifically citing its provisions on the pipeline and fossil fuel development,” The Hill’s Zack Budryk reported.

Republicans are also pushing for several amendments. Learn about other amendment efforts here.

Some Republicans are taking issue with a provision of the bill instituting a 1 percent cut to discretionary spending across the board if Congress doesn’t pass annual appropriations bills by the end of the year, “which some Republicans worry that Democrats could use as leverage in future negotiations since many social welfare programs are funded by mandatory spending,” The Hill’s Alexander Bolton wrote.

Those senators want a commitment from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to take up appropriations bills and moving a defense supplemental spending bill later this year for aid to Ukraine. Read more on that here.

Leaders are pushing to pass the bill this week, ahead of a projected default date of Monday from the Treasury Department.

More from The Hill: Here’s how the debt ceiling bill would change the US energy permitting process