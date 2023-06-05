2024 GOP field takes shape

The GOP presidential primary is quickly taking shape.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday became the latest candidate to officially throw their name into the ring, filing federal election paperwork ahead of an expected in-person announcement this week.

Pence, the most senior former Trump administration official to announce a bid challenging Donald Trump for the nomination, joins more than half a dozen others who have formally entered the race — with more coming.

A campaign announcement from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected Tuesday, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has also previewed a “big announcement” for Wednesday.

All of the candidates will have their work cut out for them gaining traction in the primary, with polls showing Trump the clear favorite for the GOP nomination.

Pence, his former second-in-command, joins other declared candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) hoping to mount a serious challenge to Trump.

Not everyone is taking the plunge.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash he won’t run for the nomination. He mentioned the large candidate field and advised anyone lagging in the primary to not stay in it too long.

“If we do what we did in 2016, you’re going to have somebody win this nomination with 35 percent of the Republican support,” he said.