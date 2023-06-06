Trump reacts as special counsel probe nears end

Former President Trump on Tuesday decried investigations into him following a meeting between his lawyers and Justice Department officials Monday, which spurred talk of a decision around charges nearing.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing two investigations, one into whether anyone interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 election or the electoral vote-counting on Jan. 6, 2021, and another into classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump, in one of several social media posts on the matter, wrote, “The Marxists and Fascists in the DOJ & FBI are going after me at a level and speed never seen before in our Country, and I did nothing wrong.” He also claimed the probes were an effort to sway the 2024 election.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) ramped up his efforts to scrutinize the investigations on Tuesday, asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to give the committee an “unredacted copy of the memorandum outlining the scope of Special Counsel Smith’s investigations pursuant to his appointment on November 18, 2022, and any other document describing, listing, or delineating the authority and jurisdiction of the special counsel as soon as possible.”

House Democratic leaders do not approve of Jordan’s efforts: “Congress is the legislative branch,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), vice chairman of the Democratic Caucus, said during a Tuesday press briefing. “We do not interfere in ongoing law enforcement investigations.”



As we’ve covered, Jordan has also asked the Justice Department for information on FBI personnel involved in the classified documents probe.

Read more on the investigations and reactions here