Pence aims for head-to-head with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday, becoming the only vice president in recent history to challenge his former running mate.

And in his launch speech in Iowa, Pence “offered his clearest rationale yet” for why he’s challenging former President Trump, The Hill’s Brett Samuels writes.

Pence reiterated criticisms of the former president related to Jan. 6, 2021, saying, “The American people deserve to know on that fateful day, President Trump also demanded I choose between him and our Constitution. … Now, voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

Pence also said that “anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

Jan. 6 wasn’t the only contrast Pence drew between himself and Trump. Samuels reported: “Pence accused Trump of wavering on conservative policy priorities such as curtailing abortion access and balancing the budget and bemoaned Trump’s brand of politics as too divisive.”

Pence is framing himself as a consistent conservative and a candidate poised to appeal to people’s “better angels.” And, while he had plenty of criticisms of Trump, Pence also said he was “incredibly proud” of the Trump administration’s accomplishments.

Pence will participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also announced a 2024 campaign Wednesday.

Trump has a strong lead in polls and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only other candidate polling in double digits.

If — and how much — that changes as more jump into the race and it develops remains to be seen.

