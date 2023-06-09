trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

Special counsel on Trump charges: Laws ‘apply to everyone’

by Amee LaTour - 06/09/23 4:51 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 06/09/23 4:51 PM ET

{beacon}

Tags Donald Trump FBI search of Mar-a-Lago Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago Mar-a-Lago documents Polly Trottenberg special counsel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  6. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  13. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  14. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  15. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video