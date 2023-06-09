Special counsel on Trump charges: Laws ‘apply to everyone’

Special Counsel Jack Smith emphasized the “scope and gravity” of the federal charges unveiled against former President Trump on Friday while calling for the legal process to play out.

Speaking after 37 counts against Trump were unsealed earlier in the afternoon, Smith said his office will “seek a speedy trial … consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused.”

“We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” Smith said, while emphasizing that “the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving office, with the indictment also alleging attempts to block the government from recovering material. Specifically, the indictment states:

“The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels summarized the indictment’s additional allegations related to the high-level material, including that Trump “improperly shared it with those without clearances and the extent he sought to block any efforts to retrieve them.”

Trump made several posts to Truth Social in response to the indictment, including saying, “Nobody said I wasn’t allowed to look at the personal records that I brought with me from the White House. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Trump also asserted: “There was no crime, except for what the DOJ and FBI have been doing against me for years.” See more of his comments here.

