Trump arrives in Florida for arraignment

Former President Trump arrived in Florida Monday ahead of his arraignment in Miami, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET tomorrow. Trump was federally indicted last week on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and attempts to prevent the government from recovering them.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) and city Police Chief Manuel Morales gave a press conference on security measures ahead of the arraignment, which is expected to draw thousands of demonstrators (recall the scenes outside the April arraignment in Manhattan following Trump’s New York state court indictment).

“We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful. We should encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel,” Suarez said. “And we’re going to have the adequate forces necessary to ensure that.” He also said there could be road closures and additional traffic downtown.

Morales said they’re prepared for crowds “anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000.”

Accompanying Trump on Tuesday will be lawyer Todd Blanche, who stayed on as two other members of Trump’s legal team resigned last week. Learn more about Blanche here.

A group of media organizations has asked the court to allow photographs and filming in the courtroom right before Trump’s appearance, The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld reported.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has said the charges against him are designed to interfere with his reelection bid. On Truth Social Monday, Trump listed several actions he’d take if reelected, including appointing “a real special ‘prosecutor’ to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden[.]”

