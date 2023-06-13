Trump pleads not guilty in Miami

Donald Trump, the first former president in U.S. history to face federal criminal charges, was arraigned Tuesday in Miami.

Attorney Todd Blanche reportedly entered a not guilty plea on Trump’s behalf.

After leaving the federal courthouse, Trump stopped at a popular Cuban restaurant to mingle with supporters.

Background:

Trump faces 37 counts related to alleged retention of documents and efforts to block the government from recovering them.









Earlier this year, Trump became the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges when a New York state court indicted him.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in both cases and said they are politically motivated.





Who was in the room: Along with Trump himself, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation, was reportedly in the courtroom Tuesday.

Federal Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman presided over the proceeding. Going forward, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed, is set to preside.

Trump was reportedly ordered not to talk with aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta about the case. The aide was spotted with the former president shortly after the hearing when Trump made his stop at the restaurant after leaving the courthouse.

What sentence would the charges carry? As The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels noted, “Violations of the Espionage Act carry up to 10 years in prison, while some of the obstruction of justice charges carry up to 20.” Trump faces 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act, concerning the retention of national defense information.

Up next: Trump is scheduled to give remarks from New Jersey at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight.