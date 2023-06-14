House strikes down measure to censure Schiff

|
The House effectively killed a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after a group of Republicans joined Democrats to table the effort.
The chamber voted 225-196 to table the measure, with seven lawmakers — five Democrats and two Republicans — voting present.
At least one GOP House member, Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.), had said before the vote that he would oppose the resolution. In the end, 20 Republicans voted with Democrats to table the measure.
“The effort by House Republicans to censure Schiff is the latest iteration of the conference’s longtime crusade against the California Democrat, who became a bogeyman to the right after spearheading efforts against former President Trump while he was in the White House,” The Hill’s Mychael Schnell reported.
Background:
- Freedom Caucus member Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) had called the measure to the floor on Tuesday after first introducing it last month.
It would have condemned and censured Schiff “for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”
- The resolution focused on Schiff’s allegations about collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and referred to his previous leading roles on the House Intelligence Committee.
Schiff, who led the first impeachment effort against Trump, said on “CNN This Morning” that “this is really an effort at the end of the day to distract from Donald Trump’s legal problems, to gratify Donald Trump by going after someone they feel was his most effective adversary.”
As a Supreme Court decision on President Biden‘s student loan forgiveness plan approaches, five Republicans senators have released their own plan consisting of bills they say would address the debt issue’s root causes.
Fox News told The Hill that a chyron labeling President Biden a “wannabe dictator” Tuesday night “was taken down immediately and was addressed.”
As part of her “Experience New Hampshire” event Wednesday, staffers for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) set up a massive taxidermied moose in her office in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
Interest rates left alone for first time since January 2022
The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee will keep the Fed funds rate range at 5 to 5.25 percent, marking the first time since January 2022 the committee hasn’t raised interest rates.
The committee expects to raise rates by another 0.5 percentage points before the year’s end.
- While the latest inflation rate of 4 percent is double the Fed’s target rate, it’s also less than half what it was a year ago.
The Hill’s Sylvan Lane noted the current Fed funds rate range is the highest since 2008.
“Higher interest rates tend to slow the economy and sap consumer demand, two of several forces behind inflation,” Lane explained.
Trump raises $2 million at first major fundraiser
Former President Trump raised more than $2 million at the first major fundraiser of his 2024 campaign, which took place on the heels of his historic arraignment on federal charges this week.
Congressional Baseball Game tonight
The Congressional Baseball Game is set to start at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park. Democrats hope to disrupt a budding streak from Republicans, who’ve won the last two charity games.
What players are saying:
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted that Democrats hadn’t found a “younger, better catcher” this year: “Pushing 50 w a metal screw in my knee, I’m suiting up again tonight. Ugh.”
According to a press release from Rep.
Jasmine Crockett‘s (D-Texas) office, she’ll be the first Black female Democrat to ever participate.
Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is starting pitcher for Republicans. He’s taking to the mound just months after incurring several injuries when he fell from a ladder. “This has actually helped my rehab, to come out here and work out every day and help moving around,” Steube said in a Newsmax interview.
Dueling federal, state efforts at the southern border
COVID-19’s impact on the fight against cancer
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the fight against cancer in the U.S. in myriad ways, including delayed screenings, healthcare workforce shortages and changes in patients’ habits. Read Joseph Choi‘s full report here.
“The concept, credited to a Sorbonne University professor, promotes self-contained communities where residents live, work, shop and play within a radius of 15-minute travel by foot or bicycle,” The Hill’s Daniel de Visé writes. Read what proponents and critics say here
“Trump’s trial should be televised” — Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus for Harvard Law School, author of several books and host of The Dershow on Rumble. (Read here)
“Food insecurity abroad harms Americans at home” — Morgan D. Ortagus, founder of Polaris National Security and former spokesperson for the State Department under Secretary Michael R. Pompeo. Ortagus began her career at the U.S. Agency for International Development. (Read here)
510 days until the presidential election.
10 a.m.: The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense holds a closed meeting to mark up the fiscal year 2024 defense bill.
