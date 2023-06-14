House strikes down measure to censure Schiff

The House effectively killed a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after a group of Republicans joined Democrats to table the effort.

The chamber voted 225-196 to table the measure, with seven lawmakers — five Democrats and two Republicans — voting present.

At least one GOP House member, Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.), had said before the vote that he would oppose the resolution. In the end, 20 Republicans voted with Democrats to table the measure.

“The effort by House Republicans to censure Schiff is the latest iteration of the conference’s longtime crusade against the California Democrat, who became a bogeyman to the right after spearheading efforts against former President Trump while he was in the White House,” The Hill’s Mychael Schnell reported.

Background:

(R-Fla.) had called the measure to the floor on Tuesday after first introducing it last month. It would have condemned and censured Schiff “for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”





The resolution focused on Schiff’s allegations about collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and referred to his previous leading roles on the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff, who led the first impeachment effort against Trump, said on “CNN This Morning” that “this is really an effort at the end of the day to distract from Donald Trump’s legal problems, to gratify Donald Trump by going after someone they feel was his most effective adversary.”