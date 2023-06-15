Biden secures Ticketmaster pledge

Several ticketing companies, including the parent company of Ticketmaster, have pledged to provide upfront, “all-in” pricing for customers.

Representatives for Live Nation and fellow ticketing companies SeatGeek and xBk were at the White House on Thursday as President Biden announced the pledges.

San Francisco-based Airbnb, which rolled out its own total-price tool late last year after the administration announced it would crack down on hidden fees, was also represented at the White House.

“One of the major categories of junk fees are ones that companies charge right at the end of the purchasing process,” Biden said, “after you’ve already spent the time comparing your options.”

“The solution is what is called ‘all-in pricing’ and that’s where companies fully disclose their fees, up front when you start shopping so you’re not surprised at the end, when you check out,” he added.

Live Nation announced it will roll out all-in pricing in September, while advocating for federal all-in pricing legislation and other ticketing reforms.

Biden highlighted his opposition to so-called junk fees in his State of the Union address earlier this year.

The development also comes after controversy surrounding Ticketmaster’s outages in November and a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about Live Nation and industry competition in January.

