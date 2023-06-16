Biden set for first 2024 campaign rally

President Biden on Saturday will hold his first campaign rally since formally declaring his 2024 reelection bid earlier this year.

Biden, who will address union members in Philadelphia, enters the weekend with a swell of endorsements from major unions and labor organizations, including the AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers.

Others backing Biden include the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; National Nurses United and the American Federation of Government Employees.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano noted that a number of labor groups are backing Biden much earlier this cycle than in 2020. An AP VoteCast survey showed around 6 in 10 union members supported Biden in that election.

By speaking to a friendly crowd in a key swing state, Biden is seeking to project strength against a bevy of would-be 2024 GOP rivals as he makes his inaugural appearance on the campaign trail.

“The White House frequently describes Biden as the most pro-union president in history,” The Hill’s Brett Samuels wrote. “He has spoken at numerous union gatherings as president, backed pro-union legislation in Congress and met with organizers leading unionization efforts at major companies such as Amazon and Starbucks.”

Former President Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point in 2016, turning the state red for the first time since 1988. Biden later defeated Trump in The Keystone State by just over 1 point in 2020.