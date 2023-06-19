Durham heads to Congress

Special Counsel John Durham will testify before two House committees this week after releasing a report last month concluding that federal authorities didn’t have enough evidence to open their case into alleged connections between Russia and Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign.

Durham had been investigating the FBI‘s handling of the Trump-Russia probe for around four years before releasing his report in May. You can find the report here.

“Republicans were quick to point to the report as evidence that federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies are weaponized against political enemies, especially Trump,” The Hill’s Mychael Schnell noted.

That critique has grown louder since Trump’s federal indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case earlier this month.

Durham will first testify at a closed-door House Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday, followed by a public House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

Durham’s report didn’t recommend policy changes. But Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said Durham had agreed to “give us his insight as to what changes he thinks need to be made, and that’s the work that our … committee is doing.”

The FBI said in a statement last month, “The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time.”

