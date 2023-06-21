House advances Schiff censure resolution

The House advanced a revised resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), with a final vote expected later Wednesday.

The resolution cleared a procedural hurdle that a similar resolution failed to overcome last week, when 20 Republicans joined Democrats to table it.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell explains: “Some of the GOP defectors raised concerns with a nonbinding ‘whereas’ clause in the resolution that said if the Ethics Committee found that Schiff ‘lied, made misrepresentations, and abused sensitive information,’ he should be fined $16 million.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna‘s (R-Fla.) revised censure resolution removed the language about a fine, along with some other changes.

The resolution would censure Schiff “for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives.” It’d also direct the Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff.

The California Democrat previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee and led the first impeachment effort against then-President Trump.

Schiff said this week, “I’m proud to have stood up to Trump and defended our democracy and I will continue to do so no matter what they throw my way.” He called the censure resolution “false and defamatory.”

Read more here