Christie booed for criticizing Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faced a chilly response Friday while discussing his second presidential bid at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, where numerous 2024 hopefuls are taking the stage this weekend.

Some in the audience booed when Christie explained why he was running after previously supporting former President Trump.

“I’m running because [Trump’s] let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling — he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made. … That is a failure of leadership,” Christie said.

As boos were heard from the crowd, Christie responded, “You can boo all you want.”

Some in the crowd cheered as Christie went on to talk about responsibility: “Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do[.]”

As The Hill’s Caroline Vakil noted, the response underscores “the difficulty anti-Trump candidates like Christie may have among Republican primary voters largely still loyal to Trump.”

Other GOP hopefuls who spoke at the event Friday included former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event Saturday night.