Trump, DeSantis head to New Hampshire

The two top-polling Republican presidential candidates will be in New Hampshire holding dueling events Tuesday morning.

Former President Trump is set to attend the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon in Concord. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a campaign event in Hollis.

Trump has steadily polled first and DeSantis second in national primary polls of the recently expanded candidate field. That ordering is consistent in a couple recent New Hampshire polls, though DeSantis’s advantage over other candidates is weaker in the state.

New Hampshire will hold the first Republican presidential primary of 2024 following Iowa’s GOP caucuses, and candidates are vying for early wins to build momentum for their campaigns. Trump won the 2016 Granite State primary against several other prominent candidates with 35 percent of the vote.

Also Tuesday, candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will hold town halls in Hollis and Londonderry, N.H., respectively.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced earlier this month he won’t run for president in 2024, making for one fewer big-name contender in the first-in-the-nation state.

MEANWHILE…On Monday, DeSantis rolled out his immigration plan, which includes planks of ending birthright citizenship and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy. Trump’s campaign accused DeSantis of “copying” the former president.