© AP Photo/Reba Saldanha/Marta Lavandier
Trump, DeSantis head to New Hampshire
The two top-polling Republican presidential candidates will be in New Hampshire holding dueling events Tuesday morning.
Former President Trump is set to attend the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon in Concord. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a campaign event in Hollis.
Trump has steadily polled first and DeSantis second in national primary polls of the recently expanded candidate field. That ordering is consistent in a couple recent New Hampshire polls, though DeSantis’s advantage over other candidates is weaker in the state.
New Hampshire will hold the first Republican presidential primary of 2024 following Iowa’s GOP caucuses, and candidates are vying for early wins to build momentum for their campaigns. Trump won the 2016 Granite State primary against several other prominent candidates with 35 percent of the vote.
Also Tuesday, candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will hold town halls in Hollis and Londonderry, N.H., respectively.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced earlier this month he won’t run for president in 2024, making for one fewer big-name contender in the first-in-the-nation state.
MEANWHILE…On Monday, DeSantis rolled out his immigration plan, which includes planks of ending birthright citizenship and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy. Trump’s campaign accused DeSantis of “copying” the former president.
The Hill’s Julia Mueller explores the conflict in Russia in the contexts of President Vladimir Putin‘s power, the Ukraine war, Belarus‘s role and more.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) floated the possibility of an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland following IRS whistleblowers’ allegations that prosecutors slow-walked Hunter Biden‘s case.
The Hill’s Lexi Lonas catches us up ahead of the Supreme Court‘s upcoming decision on the fate of President Biden‘s student debt forgiveness plan.
© Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/AP Photo
Putin, Prigozhin comment on weekend of conflict
Events in Russia took a stunning turn over the weekend with the conflict between Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin’s fighters eventually ceased their march on Moscow.
“With thousands of fighters behind his back, Prigozhin stalled about 120 miles outside of Russia’s capital city, reaching a deal with Putin in which he would be exiled to Belarus and the terrorism charges would be dropped.” The Hill’s Brad Dress wrote. (More on the conflict here.)
Prigozhin said in an audio file on his Telegram channel Monday,
“We started our march because of injustice,” adding, “We did not have the goal of overthrowing the existing regime illegally.”
Putin commented on the event as well, saying it “was a colossal threat” and promising those responsible for the revolt would be “brought to justice,” according to NBC News.
President Biden also commented on the situation in Russia on Monday. Read about his remarks here.
Biden announces funding for internet access expansion
President Biden announced around $40 billion in funding to bring internet access to areas without it.
“With this funding, along with other federal investments, we’re going to be able to connect every person in America to reliable, high-speed internet by 2030,” Biden said.
The announcement comes as the White House launches another “Investing in America” tour stretch, with officials traveling the country to tout what it describes as the administration’s legislative achievements around the country.
Read more about the internet access announcement here.
Fox News shakes up prime-time lineup
Fox News announced big changes to its prime-time lineup beginning July 17, featuring the programs of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld, in that order.
Fox News’s overhaul “comes just weeks after it parted ways with Carlson, its formerly top-rated prime-time pundit who had hosted the 8 p.m. hour since 2016,” The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo wrote. Read more here
Mars mission simulation studies human dynamics
The Hill’s Amy Thompson walks us through NASA‘s first Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) mission, which entails studying human dynamics on long-duration missions by isolating four “analog astronauts” for 378 days as part of a Mars mission simulation.
Biden admin dispersing $1.7 billion for new buses
The Biden administration announced it’s dispersing $1.7 billion for more than 1,700 new buses, including 700 zero-emission buses and 14 powered by hydrogen. This marks the second disbursement of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds toward buses.
“In support of public service — our colleges can hold the key” — Tom Brokaw, a journalist, author and former anchor of NBC Nightly News, and Michael Crow, the president of Arizona State University. (Read here)
“Is Glenn Youngkin the dark horse of 2024?” — Douglas E. Schoen, a political consultant who served as an adviser to former President Clinton and to Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign. (Read here)
498 days until the presidential election.
10 a.m.: The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet holds a hearing on The Music Modernization Act five years after it became law.
