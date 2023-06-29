Affirmative action ruling riles up a storm

Washington erupted Thursday over the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina and restricting the use of race as a factor of consideration in college admissions more broadly.

President Biden called for a “new path forward.”

“The truth is, we all know it, discrimination still exists in America,” he said. “…Today’s decision does not change that. It’s a simple fact. If a student…had to overcome adversity on their path to education, colleges should recognize and value that.”



The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) said in a statement that affirmative action gave students “a better chance at equal admissions to our nation’s top schools, and our country has been made better for it.”

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said, “Race plays an undeniable role in shaping the identities of and quality of life for Black Americans. In a society still scarred by the wounds of racial disparities, the Supreme Court has displayed a willful ignorance of our reality.”

Several Republican presidential candidates also weighed in. Former President Trump said, “Our greatest minds must be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!”

And from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: “College admissions should be based on merit and applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity. The Supreme Court has correctly upheld the Constitution and ended discrimination by colleges and universities.”

What to watch tomorrow: The Supreme Court is poised to decide on Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan Friday.