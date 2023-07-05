Pentagon to tighten classified intel access after leak

Defense officials on Wednesday announced that, in the wake of junior Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira‘s alleged leaking of classified documents online, the Pentagon is changing how military personnel access classified information and implementing measures aimed at better identifying “insider threats.”

A review of Pentagon policies and procedures concluded that the Defense Department “should improve its security posture and accountability measures,” while saying there’s no widespread issue of security policy noncompliance.

The review led to a recommendation to update the Pentagon’s “need to know” procedures. “That means the DOD will better monitor who has access to and views classified documents and whether those individuals have a valid reason for it,” The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell reported.

Teixeira was a technology support staffer in the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He’s accused of leaking classified intelligence on Discord.

Mitchell wrote that “prior to the leak Teixeira had been admonished twice — in September and October 2022 –— for ‘concerning actions’ related to his handling of classified information” but was allowed to keep his security clearance.

Read about other recommendations from the review here