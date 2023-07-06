trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

Florida GOP requiring loyalty pledge for 2024 candidates

by Amee LaTour - 07/06/23 5:00 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 07/06/23 5:00 PM ET

{beacon}

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 GOP primary Andy Harris Florida Republicans Joe Biden John Roberts Jon Tester Ron DeSantis sarah mcbride Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  2. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  3. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  4. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
  5. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  6. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  7. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  10. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  11. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  12. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  13. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  14. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  15. Trump, DeSantis will need to sign loyalty pledge to make Florida ballot, state ...
  16. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  17. Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival Threads app
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more