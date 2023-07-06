Florida GOP requiring loyalty pledge for 2024 candidates

The Florida Republican Party says presidential candidates will have to sign a pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee in order to appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot.

The party’s two leading candidates, former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, haven’t said whether they’ll sign a similar pledge the Republican National Committee (RNC) is requiring of debate participants. The first debate is next month.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler told The Hill the pledge is “word-for-word the same language as the RNC pledge” and was “requested and passed by our members to ensure maximum unity heading into the General Election.”

Trump has been noncommittal on a pledge while DeSantis has been indirect. One candidate, former Rep. Will Hurd (Texas), said outright he won’t sign such a pledge. The Hill’s Caroline Vakil has compiled comments from 2024 candidates on whether they’ll support the eventual GOP nominee.