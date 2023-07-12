Wray defends FBI from GOP criticism at hearing

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as his agency faces allegations of politicization from several Republicans, including Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

As The Hill’s Ella Lee reported, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) told Wray, “The American people fully understand that there is a two-tier justice system that has been weaponized to persecute people based on their political beliefs, and that you have personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives.”

“I would disagree with your characterization of the FBI and certainly your description of my own approach,” Wray responded. “The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.”

Wray is himself a Republican, something Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) mentioned earlier in the day while thanking Wray for his service as director. Former President Trump appointed Wray to the position.



In his opening statement, Wray sought to highlight the breadth of the bureau’s activities, from work targeting fentanyl smugglers to investigating the Chinese government’s efforts to steal trade secrets.

“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” he said.

Other topics discussed at the hearing included the Biden administration’s communications with social media companies, the Durham report and domestic extremism.

Some context: Wray’s appearance is part of regularly scheduled oversight. The hearing comes “shortly after the GOP released transcripts from a whistleblower complaining FBI agents working with the Justice Department failed to thoroughly investigate Hunter Biden,” The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch noted, “and as the GOP rages over the late Monday indictment of Trump adviser Gal Luft, who accused the Biden family of shady business dealings.”

