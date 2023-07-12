Wray defends FBI from GOP criticism at hearing
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as his agency faces allegations of politicization from several Republicans, including Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
As The Hill’s Ella Lee reported, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) told Wray, “The American people fully understand that there is a two-tier justice system that has been weaponized to persecute people based on their political beliefs, and that you have personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives.”
“I would disagree with your characterization of the FBI and certainly your description of my own approach,” Wray responded. “The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.”
Wray is himself a Republican, something Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) mentioned earlier in the day while thanking Wray for his service as director. Former President Trump appointed Wray to the position.
In his opening statement, Wray sought to highlight the breadth of the bureau’s activities, from work targeting fentanyl smugglers to investigating the Chinese government’s efforts to steal trade secrets.
“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” he said.
Other topics discussed at the hearing included the Biden administration’s communications with social media companies, the Durham report and domestic extremism.
Some context: Wray’s appearance is part of regularly scheduled oversight. The hearing comes “shortly after the GOP released transcripts from a whistleblower complaining FBI agents working with the Justice Department failed to thoroughly investigate Hunter Biden,” The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch noted, “and as the GOP rages over the late Monday indictment of Trump adviser Gal Luft, who accused the Biden family of shady business dealings.”
Review The Hill’s live blog of the hearing here.
Some NATO summit takeaways for Ukraine
President Biden closed out his trip to Lithuania for the NATO summit with remarks to thousands of Lithuanians, foreign diplomats and more emphasizing allies’ unity in support of Ukraine.
“Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken,” Biden said. “We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes. We all want this war to end on just terms.”
During the summit, NATO offered Ukraine a smoother path for joining the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for a clear timeframe for the country to join NATO, and that was not included in the pathway NATO offered.
The White House has noted the risk of NATO members joining the conflict against Russia if Ukraine were to join the alliance while the war is ongoing. Read more on NATO’s offer here.
Biden has said Russia’s war in Ukraine should end before the alliance adds new members.
In addition, The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels reported, “The U.S. and its Group of Seven allies Wednesday announced plans for security negotiations with Ukraine to ensure it had the military support it needed in the short-term and in the future to defer further Russian aggression.”
Related: Zelensky and Biden met earlier Wednesday, where Zelensky thanked Biden for making the “difficult political decision” to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. The administration has faced criticism from human rights organizations and some lawmakers for the decision.
Manchin heading to New Hampshire next week
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will serve as a keynote speaker at a No Labels town hall in New Hampshire on July 17 amid speculation that the senator may launch a presidential bid. No Labels is considering supporting a “unity ticket” next year.
“It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders,” Manchin said in a statement.
No Labels will release its “Common Sense” policy agenda at the event. Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-Utah) will also serve as a keynote speaker.
Meanwhile, some Democrats are sounding alarms over philosopher Cornel West‘s Green Party presidential bid.
‘Barbie’ movie allowed in Philippines
The Philippines film regulator will allow the new “Barbie” movie to be released in the Philippines, the board announced after reviewing a scene featuring a cartoon map labeling parts of the South China Sea that Vietnam claims as its own as Chinese territory.
The decision comes after Vietnam banned the movie from domestic distribution.
Culture wars dominate NDAA debate
The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell looks at how debates around abortion policy, diversity programs and more are dominating the House’s work on the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill. Read the report here
“RNC debate limits are bad for the party and the American people” — Larry Elder, a Republican candidate for president. (Read here)
“‘National Popular Vote’ scheme would make Michigan electorally irrelevant” — Michael Bars, executive director of the Election Transparency Initiative, a Michigan native and a former White House senior communications advisor and spokesman. (Read here)
