trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

Five proposals to watch in House defense debate

by Amee LaTour - 07/13/23 5:13 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 07/13/23 5:13 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Chip Roy Confirmation Defense Defense Department Defense spending Joe Biden Joe Manchin Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Matt Rosendale NDAA Ralph Norman Ronny Jackson Senate Tommy Tuberville

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  3. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  4. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. House adopts controversial GOP amendments, imperiling defense bill: live ...
  7. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  10. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  11. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  12. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  13. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  14. China raises alarm over eastward NATO ‘expansion’
  15. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  16. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  17. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  18. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
Load more