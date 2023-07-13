Five proposals to watch in House defense debate

The House is debating 80 proposed amendments ahead of a possible Friday vote on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual defense policy bill.

Conservative House members have pushed several amendments on culture war issues. Along with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s (R-Calif.) challenge of ushering the NDAA through the House, the Democratic-controlled Senate needs to pass the same version of the bill.

Watch for votes on these five key amendments:

Abortion policy : Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) offered Rep.(R-Texas) offered an amendment that would repeal a recent Defense Department policy providing leave and reimbursing travel expenses for service members who get an abortion. The amendment says the department may only use funds for abortion in case of rape, incest or “where the life of the mother would be endangered” by continuing the pregnancy.





Ukraine : Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘s (R-Ga.) : Rep.‘s (R-Ga.) amendment to prevent the U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine for cluster munitions comes after the Biden administration announced it’d transfer cluster munitions to the country last week.





Transgender health care : Rep. Matt Rosendale ‘s (R-Mont.) Rep.‘s (R-Mont.) amendment would prevent TRICARE from covering surgery or hormone treatments “furnished for the purpose of the gender alteration of a transgender individual.”





Climate funds : Rep. Chip Roy ‘s (R-Texas) amendment would prohibit the Defense Department from using funds to implement President Biden ‘s executive orders related to climate change.





: Rep. ‘s (R-Texas) amendment would prohibit the Defense Department from using funds to implement ‘s executive orders related to climate change. DEI: Rep. Ralph Norman’s (R-S.C.) amendment would eliminate “[e]very office of the Armed Forces and of the Department of Defense established to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Follow The Hill’s live blog for more analysis and updates on the NDAA floor action.