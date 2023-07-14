trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

White House hopefuls announce fundraising hauls

by Amee LaTour - 07/14/23 5:02 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 07/14/23 5:02 PM ET
{beacon}

Tags 2024 election Donald Trump Donald Trump Joe Biden Louisa Terrell Mike Pence Mike Pence Nikki Haley Nikki Haley President Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Tim Scott Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  5. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  6. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  7. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  8. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  9. Tucker Carlson, Pence clash over support for Ukraine
  10. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  11. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  12. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  13. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  14. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  15. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  16. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  17. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
  18. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
Load more