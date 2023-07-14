White House hopefuls announce fundraising hauls

Presidential campaigns are announcing second quarter fundraising figures ahead of the Federal Election Commission‘s report filing deadline Saturday.

President Biden‘s reelection campaign said Friday it raised more than $72 million in Q2, alongside the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees. The campaign compared the figure to the hauls of leading Republican candidates former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.



“The Biden-Harris team dramatically outraised the announced totals from every GOP candidate running for president, including Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1.”

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels reported late last month that Biden “targeted blue strongholds ahead of his first fundraising deadline, raking in cash from reliable Democratic donors to give his reelection bid an early boost.” Biden launched his reelection bid in April.



Trump’s campaign and political action committee together raised $35 million last quarter, according to the campaign. That adds to the $18 million Trump brought in during the first quarter.

DeSantis’s campaign announced it raised $20 million during the first six weeks of his campaign.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley‘s campaign said it raised $7.3 million in Q2 and $15.6 million total since launching in February.

And Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who launched an exploratory committee in April and officially entered in May, raised $6.1 million, according to his campaign.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign raised $1.2 million in the three weeks between his campaign launch and the end of the second quarter, an adviser said.

Official fundraising and other significant figures like cash on hand and expenditures will be available after reports are filed.