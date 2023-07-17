Manchin takes ‘common sense’ pitch to New Hampshire

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is headlining a No Labels event at New Hampshire’s St. Anselm College alongside Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman (R) Monday evening.

The event, at a New Hampshire institute famous for featuring presidential hopefuls, comes as No Labels floats the possibility of supporting a third-party presidential candidate next year and speculation grows as to whether Manchin might top such a ticket.

Manchin said in a statement that most Americans are “exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders” and that our “political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation.”

From The Hill’s Al Weaver: “The possibility of third-party candidates drawing votes has Democrats worried, but they are especially concerned Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024, could deliver a double blow to the party: a presidential bid that harms President Biden next year and virtually hands a key Senate seat and potential majority in the chamber to the GOP.”

Manchin’s Senate seat is expected to be one of the most competitive in 2024, a year with a rocky path for Democrats as they attempt to hang onto a very narrow majority.

No Labels has pushed back against the idea that a third-party candidate with its backing, should it offer such, would serve as a spoiler, as The Hill’s Niall Stanage reported.

Monday’s event is the first in No Labels’s “Common Sense” town hall series, where it’ll be discussing its policy agenda by the same name.

Read Weaver’s full report here.