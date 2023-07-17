© The Hill/Annabelle Gordon
Manchin takes ‘common sense’ pitch to New Hampshire
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is headlining a No Labels event at New Hampshire’s St. Anselm College alongside Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman (R) Monday evening.
The event, at a New Hampshire institute famous for featuring presidential hopefuls, comes as No Labels floats the possibility of supporting a third-party presidential candidate next year and speculation grows as to whether Manchin might top such a ticket.
Manchin said in a statement that most Americans are “exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders” and that our “political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation.”
From The Hill’s Al Weaver: “The possibility of third-party candidates drawing votes has Democrats worried, but they are especially concerned Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024, could deliver a double blow to the party: a presidential bid that harms President Biden next year and virtually hands a key Senate seat and potential majority in the chamber to the GOP.”
Manchin’s Senate seat is expected to be one of the most competitive in 2024, a year with a rocky path for Democrats as they attempt to hang onto a very narrow majority.
No Labels has pushed back against the idea that a third-party candidate with its backing, should it offer such, would serve as a spoiler, as The Hill’s Niall Stanage reported.
Monday’s event is the first in No Labels’s “Common Sense” town hall series, where it’ll be discussing its policy agenda by the same name.
Welcome to Evening Report!
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asked Meta to send documents about Threads‘s content moderation practices to the committee, citing concerns about potential free speech violations on the new platform.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first preventive drug for RSV among infants and toddlers.
Adam Frisch (D), who narrowly lost to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in November, raised $2.6 million for next year’s race in the second quarter, compared to Boebert’s $818,000.
Taiwan’s vice president, Lai Ching-te, will transit through the U.S. in August, stopping on his way to Paraguay. This comes after a U.S. stop from Taiwan’s president in April upset China.
House Dem campaign arm condemns RFK Jr. comments
Criticisms of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mounted Monday in the wake of a New York Post report that Kennedy repeated a conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people
Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement Monday, “Last week, RFK Jr. made reprehensible anti-semitic and anti-Asian comments aimed at perpetuating harmful and debunked racist tropes. Such dangerous racism and hate have no place in America, demonstrate him to be unfit for public office, and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
Kennedy said on Twitter the Post story was “mistaken” and that he “never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.”
RFK Jr. has sought to walk back the comments.
DC, NYC police departments get new leaders
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Pamela Smith will be the next chief of the department, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Monday. Smith formerly served as the department’s chief equity officer and chief of the U.S. Park Police.
Also Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Edward Caban will be the next commissioner of the New York Police Department. Caban has been acting commissioner since last month and will be the department’s first Latino leader.
House Dems move to censure Santos
House Democrats will unveil a resolution to censure Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Monday, The Hill’s Mychael Schnell reported.
“The privileged resolution, which spans three pages, lists a number of lies Santos has made, including that he misrepresented his educational background, falsely claimed that he received a volleyball scholarship for college and inaccurately said he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup,” Schnell wrote.
House Democrats tried unsuccessfully to expel Santos following his indictment on 13 federal charges in May. Santos pleaded not guilty. Read more here
“You have some good people on the stage actually. I think you have some very talented people … I’ve been impressed by some of them. Some of them I’m very friendly with, actually,” former President Trump said, referring to his 2024 GOP primary rivals as potential running mates or Cabinet members.
Teamsters ask White House not to intervene in case of UPS strike
Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told union members that the union has asked the White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike. The Biden administration intervened to avoid a rail worker strike last fall.
What to know about the recently approved Alzheimer’s drug
The Food and Drug Administration approved the IV drug Leqembi, which has shown promise in slowing memory decline caused by Alzheimer’s. Learn more about the hefty price tag, insurance coverage and eligibility for the new treatment here.
“What we will fail to learn from the Ukrainian War” — Harlan Ullman, Ph.D., a senior advisor at Washington, D.C.’s Atlantic Council and the prime author of the “shock and awe” doctrine. (Read here)
“The questions artificial intelligence cannot answer” — Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and a senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations. (Read here)
37 days until the first GOP presidential debate.
477 days until the presidential election.
President Biden welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House.
