DeSantis threads needle on Trump Jan. 6 news

Former President Trump said he received notice that he’s a target in the Justice Department‘s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his line of responding to Trump’s legal woes with allegations that prosecutors are biased against Trump. He also criticized Trump’s response to the events of Jan. 6.

DeSantis said Tuesday of Trump, “I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully.”

“But to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely,” DeSantis added. “We want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail, and that unfortunately is what we’re seeing now.”

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung tweeted about DeSantis’s criticism of Trump, “A disqualifying take from an unserious candidate in the last throes of his failed candidacy.”





In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper aired early Tuesday evening, DeSantis said, “I don’t think it serves us good to have a presidential election focused on what happened four years ago in January. … I hope he doesn’t get charged. I don’t think it’ll be good for the country. But at the same time I’ve gotta focus on looking forward, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Trump called Special Counsel Jack Smith, who’s leading the Jan. 6 investigation as well as the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation in which Trump was indicted in May, “[d]eranged” and “the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ.”

If charged, Trump would be facing his third indictment this year and his second on federal charges. Trump has pleaded not guilty to previous charges.

