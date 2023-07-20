Trump aide testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

Another former Trump White House aide has reportedly testified before the grand jury in the Justice Department‘s Jan. 6 investigation as a decision on whether to bring charges against the former president appears to be nearing.

Former special assistant to Trump and deputy director of presidential advance operations Will Russell, who was with Trump for part of the day on Jan. 6, 2021, appeared for testimony Thursday, according to multiple reports.

It is at least the third time Russell has testified, according to CNN, which reported that he has continued to work for the former president.

Trump said Sunday he received notice he’s a target in the investigation and that he was given until today to appear before the grand jury — “a chance to offer his own evidence in the case,” The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels explained.

Russell’s appearance follows testimony from several former White House officials, including reported appearances from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former communications aide Hope Hicks. See a list of Trump associates who’ve testified here.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

If charged, Trump would face his third indictment this year, including his second on federal charges stemming from the probe led by Smith.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to previous charges.