Trump team hails trial date in documents case

Former President Trump‘s team is applauding a decision by the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents case to set the trial date for next May.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, scheduled the trial to begin May 20, 2024, deep into the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

A spokesperson for Trump on Friday called the date “a major setback to the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump a fair legal process” and said the “extensive schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith had pushed for a trial to start as soon as later this year, while Trump’s team pushed for an extended delay into next year.

From The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch: “Although Cannon rejected Trump’s legal team’s request to indefinitely delay the matter, she largely agreed with his arguments that the complexities of the case required setting a trial well after prosecutors’ requested trial date of December of this year.”

Trump was charged with 37 counts over his handling of classified documents found at his Palm Beach, Fla., property, including charges of violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Beitsch noted Trump's team is expected to file motions that could push the date closer to the presidential election — "a factor that could prompt additional requests to delay the trial."