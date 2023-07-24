Trump pushes Senate to ‘act’ on Biden

Former President Trump on Monday called out Republicans in the Senate, urging them to take a tougher line against President Biden.

Trump — who is bracing for a potential third indictment soon, with two trials already scheduled for next spring — lashed out at Senate Republicans on his Truth Social website.

“Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day,” he posted.

“But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me. How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?” Trump wrote.

House Oversight Committee Republicans, joined by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), last week released a copy of an unverified tip the FBI received about an alleged scheme to bribe then-Vice President Biden.

The Biden administration has denied the allegation, and the FBI admonished the lawmakers for releasing the internal document.

House Republicans have been vocal in their accusations that the Justice Department and FBI are weaponized against Trump, with GOP chairmen probing different investigations into Trump and the Hunter Biden case.

“While the House is led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is considering an effort to expunge Trump’s impeachments, the Senate is led by a Trump critic — Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),” The Hill’s Sarah Fortinsky noted.

Related: Trump on Sunday railed against prosecutors and the media as a decision on whether he’ll face charges in the Justice Department‘s Jan. 6 investigation looms. Read more on those comments here.