trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

DeSantis slashes campaign staff amid reset

by Emily Martin - 07/25/23 5:57 PM ET
by Emily Martin - 07/25/23 5:57 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags DeSantis campaign GOP Joe Biden layoffs Niall Stanage Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis staff

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  2. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  3. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  4. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  5. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  6. Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand is off to a rocky start
  7. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  8. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  9. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  10. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  11. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  12. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Man who misused donations solicited for Trump agenda sentenced to prison
  15. More say violence could be necessary to restore Trump to White House: survey
  16. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  17. Three Marines found dead at gas station in North Carolina
  18. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
Load more