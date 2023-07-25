DeSantis slashes campaign staff amid reset

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign laid off 38 staff members in a move to reset the campaign and revive poll numbers.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden. Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” said Generra Peck, DeSantis’s campaign manager.

The layoffs include 10 event-planning positions announced earlier this month. Overall, the campaign has let go of about one-third of its staff in recent weeks.

DeSantis’s campaign has failed to pick up steam thus far. Although he is in second place in national polling, he is still lagging behind former President Trump in the polls by 30 points, The Hill’s Niall Stanage reports. Some Republican voters claim his hardcore stance on culture-war issues has stymied his campaign, while his supporters say these judgments are premature.

The first GOP presidential debate is on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

