The Hill’s Evening Report — Hunter Biden deal put on hold

The judge overseeing the case against Hunter Biden has given his legal team and prosecutors 30 days to explain the deal, in which the president’s son would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and avoid a felony gun charge.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, raised questions about the scope of the deal, with concerns reportedly centering on how much immunity from future prosecution would be included. Hunter Biden had planned to plead guilty to the two tax counts Wednesday.

The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld noted: “An attorney for House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) on Tuesday sought to file a longshot amicus brief with the court that urged the judge to consider information from two IRS whistleblowers who recently testified before Congress before accepting the plea deal.”

The whistleblowers alleged Biden received preferential treatment, which several Republican lawmakers have said bolsters their claims that the Justice Department is biased.

