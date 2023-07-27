Waiting game for Trump indictment decision

No indictment is expected today in the Jan. 6 investigation, a court official told The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld, despite a flurry of activity at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Former President Trump faces a potential third indictment, with a grand jury convening in D.C. on Thursday to review evidence and Trump’s attorneys meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith this morning.

Trump appeared to deny reporting that his team was told to expect an indictment during the meeting with Smith. Trump said in a social media post:

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

The meeting came just over a week after Trump said he was notified he’s a target in the Justice Department‘s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels noted that Trump’s Truth Social post “hinted at a possible defense for his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election, which is that he was acting on the advice of attorneys who suggested the results could be overturned.”

If charged in this case, Trump will face his third indictment this year. He pleaded not guilty in the other two cases.

