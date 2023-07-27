Waiting game for Trump indictment decision

Grand jury leaves for day without Trump indictment
No indictment is expected today in the Jan. 6 investigation, a court official told The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld, despite a flurry of activity at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.
Former President Trump faces a potential third indictment, with a grand jury convening in D.C. on Thursday to review evidence and Trump’s attorneys meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith this morning.
Trump appeared to deny reporting that his team was told to expect an indictment during the meeting with Smith. Trump said in a social media post:
“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”
The meeting came just over a week after Trump said he was notified he’s a target in the Justice Department‘s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels noted that Trump’s Truth Social post “hinted at a possible defense for his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election, which is that he was acting on the advice of attorneys who suggested the results could be overturned.”
If charged in this case, Trump will face his third indictment this year. He pleaded not guilty in the other two cases.
White House rules out Hunter Biden pardon
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated Thursday that there is no possibility of President Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who is working out a plea deal with the Justice Department.
“It was a rare moment in which the White House gave a definitive answer to any question involving Hunter Biden’s legal troubles,” The Hill’s Alex Gangitano reported.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday questioned the plea deal related to tax and gun charges that was announced last month. The judge gave the parties 30 days to explain the deal.
Biden discusses heat, climate change
President Biden discussed the heat wave gripping the nation in connection with climate change in a speech at the White House on Thursday, along with actions the administration is taking to protect workers from scorching temperatures, including ramping up inspections and enforcement efforts.
During the speech, Biden “blasted ‘MAGA extremists’ in Congress who have tried to repeal his administration’s climate actions,” The Hill’s Rachel Frazin wrote. Read more here.
Scott’s Iowa town hall comes amid increased traction
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) holds a town hall in Iowa tonight with Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who has not endorsed a candidate yet in the presidential race and has also made appearances with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
The town hall comes as Scott appears to be gaining some traction in the crowded GOP primary field.
The Hill’s Caroline Vakil noted that a “handful of early presidential primary state polls released in recent weeks have shown Scott gaining ground on DeSantis,” while both candidates remain far behind Trump in polls.
“Meanwhile, the senator recently met with several Republican governors and key GOP donors in Aspen, Colo., a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill,” Vakil continued. Read more on Scott’s moves here.
Supreme Court clears way for Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
The Supreme Court granted pipeline operator Mountain Valley’s emergency request to vacate a stay on a segment of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a group of House Republicans and the U.S. Solicitor General’s office signed amicus briefs in support of the company. Read more about the case here.
Warren, Graham introduce tech regulation bill
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are introducing a bill to create a commission tasked with oversight of large tech companies, including Meta, Google and Amazon. The commission’s purview would include antitrust and consumer privacy oversight.
Demand Justice leader stepping down
Brian Fallon announced he’s stepping down as executive director of the progressive court reform group Demand Justice in the fall. Fallon will remain on the board of directors and continue serving as president of the Demand Justice PAC.
Former GOP gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge
Ryan Kelley, who placed fourth in Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary last year with 15 percent of the vote, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
“How simply knowing transgender Americans can impact public policy” — Melissa Deckman, Ph.D., CEO of PRRI (Public Religion Research Institute). (Read here)
“Illinois’s reckless no-cash bail law puts criminals ahead of victims” — Gabriel Nadales, the national director of Our America. (Read here)
27 days until the first GOP presidential debate.
467 days until the presidential election.
President Biden travels to Maine to tout his “Bidenomics” agenda.
The 2023 Lincoln Dinner takes place in Iowa, featuring several notable GOP presidential contenders.
