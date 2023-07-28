GOP field converges on Iowa

THIRTEEN Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to speak at the Lincoln Dinner in Iowa on Friday night.

The annual dinner “is an important fundraising event for the Iowa GOP and regularly draws candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the state,” The Hill’s Jared Gans and Julia Mueller note.

It’s the first Iowa event to feature both former President Trump, who leads by wide margins in polls, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polls second.

The program begins at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). The following candidates will speak (in this order) for no more than 10 minutes each:

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) Michigan businessman Perry Johnson North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Former Vice President Mike Pence Former Rep. Will Hurd (Texas) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Texas businessman Ryan Binkley Radio host Larry Elder Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Former President Trump

Iowa holds the Republican Party’s first presidential nominating contest in mid-January, and candidates will have much campaigning left after tonight.

Still, the event could be particularly significant for DeSantis, who recently laid off dozens of staffers and began ramping up media appearances.

DeSantis has been touring Iowa with Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting his bid, this week.

The event could also be an opportunity for lower-polling candidates to catch some attention.

“These types of speeches should be viewed by candidates who aren’t in the lead — and at this point, that’s all but one — as an opportunity to reset the narrative or reintroduce their brands,” GOP strategist Michael Zona, a former staffer for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), told The Hill.

Read more here.