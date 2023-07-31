‘Any day now’: Trump braces for new charges

Former President Trump said Monday he expects an indictment “any day now” in the Justice Department‘s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Trump shared his assessment in a Truth Social post, while calling Special Counsel Jack Smith “deranged” and referring to his team as a “highly partisan gang of Thugs.”

The former president’s legal team met with Smith last week, and several former Trump officials have reportedly testified in recent weeks as part of the probe. Trump said July 18 he received notice he’s a target in the matter.

Meanwhile, a charging decision is also expected as soon as this week in Georgia stemming from a two-year investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn his electoral loss in that state in 2020.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who is leading that probe, reaffirmed she’ll be ready to announce charging decisions within weeks. She’s previously signaled it could come between July 31 and Aug. 18.

The investigation includes a focus on a phone call Trump had with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) days before the Jan. 6 riot.

Local law enforcement officials have been beefing up security around the Fulton County courthouse, and Willis told local news station 11Alive over the weekend that “the work is accomplished” and “we’re ready to go.”

On Monday, a judge rejected one of Trump’s efforts to quash the Georgia investigation.

Trump was indicted in two other cases this year, pleading not guilty in both.