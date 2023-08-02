Trump prepares for first DC court appearance after indictment

Former President Trump is scheduled to make his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at 4 p.m. ET Thursday following his indictment on charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith said it was the office’s understanding that the appearance will be in person but that it was ultimately up to the court,” The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld reported.

Trump attorney John Lauro told CNN that “we’re prepared to follow whatever the court rules are. The judge issued a summons, and he will appear either virtually or in person.”

Secret Service warns of ‘traffic implications’ from Trump’s court appearance

Trump made two other court appearances earlier this year, in New York and Miami, following separate state and federal indictments. “D.C.’s federal courthouse has conducted some initial appearances via video conference during the pandemic, however,” Schonfeld noted.

The latest indictment contains four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

While Upadhyaya will preside over Thursday’s proceeding, the case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, whom former President Obama nominated (learn more about Chutkan here).