What’s next in Trump’s cases

Following President Trump‘s third indictment and ahead of possible charges in a fourth case, there are a lot of dates to keep track of between court appearances, trial starts and charging decisions.

A very brief recap: Special Counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting Trump in two cases — one on Trump’s efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election and one on documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property after he left office. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is also prosecuting Trump over his alleged role in a hush-money scheme. Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in all three cases.

Here are some important dates in the criminal cases (subject to change as motions are filed and cases proceed):

Aug. 10: Trump’s next court appearance is in Fort Pierce, Fla., at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, when he and valet Walt Nauta are set to be arraigned on charges in the Justice Department ‘s superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Trump waived his right to appear at the arraignment in a court filing Friday and indicated he’d plead not guilty.





March 25, 2024:



The date set for the trial to begin in the New York state court case regarding hush money payments.

May 20, 2024: The date set for the Mar-a-Lago documents trial to begin.

