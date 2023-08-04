What’s next in Trump’s cases

Some major dates in Trump’s cases
Following President Trump‘s third indictment and ahead of possible charges in a fourth case, there are a lot of dates to keep track of between court appearances, trial starts and charging decisions.
A very brief recap: Special Counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting Trump in two cases — one on Trump’s efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election and one on documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property after he left office. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is also prosecuting Trump over his alleged role in a hush-money scheme. Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in all three cases.
Here are some important dates in the criminal cases (subject to change as motions are filed and cases proceed):
Aug. 10: Trump’s next court appearance is in Fort Pierce, Fla., at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, when he and valet Walt Nauta are set to be arraigned on charges in the Justice Department‘s superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Trump waived his right to appear at the arraignment in a court filing Friday and indicated he’d plead not guilty.
- Aug. 28: Trump’s first hearing before District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the Justice Department‘s 2020 election case, in which he was indicted this week, is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Aug. ??: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who is investigating Trump’s and allies’ efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, has said she’ll make a decision on whether to bring charges this month. Speculation that an indictment is coming has increased as the Fulton County Sherriff’s Office in Atlanta announced it’ll close streets around the county courthouse from Monday through Aug. 18.
- March 25, 2024: The date set for the trial to begin in the New York state court case regarding hush money payments.
May 20, 2024: The date set for the Mar-a-Lago documents trial to begin.
Check out The Hill’s live blog for the latest news along with answers to important questions surrounding this unprecedented situation, such as, “What happens if Trump is elected and has these cases pending?”
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted on charges of creating an extremist community through his anti-corruption foundation. Navalny has said the charges are politically motivated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 94 percent of the 85 confirmed measles cases among children in Ohio last year affected those who had not received an MMR vaccine.
Ahead of former President Trump‘s speech at the Alabama Republican Party Dinner tonight, the entire Republican congressional delegation from the state endorsed his reelection bid.
Harris announces $125 million in small business funding
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced 43 winners of a $125 million Capital Readiness Program (CRP) awards competition, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
The 43 small business accelerators support entrepreneurs in underserved communities. During remarks in D.C., Harris said some of the funding will “help connect enterprisers and small business owners with the support and the guidance they need to break into the clean energy economy.”
The announcement caps a week of traveling, agenda-touting and fundraising for the vice president while President Biden has been on vacation in Delaware.
Partisan takes on the latest jobs report
Democrats and Republicans are offering very different interpretations of the Labor Department‘s latest jobs report.
What’s in it: “The US added 187,000 jobs in July, a sign that the labor market continues to roar despite Fed rate hikes. But it also showed signs of a slowdown in hiring, as employers look to de-risk ahead of any turbulence.” The Hill’s Riley Gutiérrez McDermid reports.
Hourly wages grew 0.4 percent month-over-month and 4.4 percent annually in July.
From Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison: “Thanks to Bidenomics, the Biden-Harris administration has helped create over 13 million jobs, the unemployment rate has been under 4 percent for 18 months in a row – the longest stretch since the 1960s – and annual inflation has fallen for 12 months in a row and is down by more than half since last summer.”
From Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: “Bidenomics is simple: you pay more to get less. Families and small businesses, who are already failing to keep up with sky-high prices and falling real wages, are left to foot the bill as Biden bounces from vacation to vacation avoiding any accountability or responsibility for his failed economy.”
Read more analysis of and reactions to the jobs report here.
Trump allies argue against trial location, judge
Former President Trump‘s allies are arguing he can’t get a fair trial with Washington, D.C., District Judge Tanya Chutkan or in the nation’s capital.
From The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: “Judge Chutkan’s ruling against Trump two years ago in a legal dispute over handing his presidential records to House investigators and the tough sentences the Obama appointee handed down to Jan. 6 defendants are drawing scrutiny and criticism from Trump’s allies.”
More Americans say they won’t be able to retire
Data from a variety of sources show many Americans think they’ll retire late or never, and the share who think so seems to be growing.
“One big reason workers are worrying about retirement is inflation, which surged in 2021 and 2022 after many years of relatively flat prices,” The Hill’s Daniel de Visé wrote. “Another factor is diminished retirement savings. The average 401(k) lost about 20 percent of its value in 2022, according to investment-house data.”
Read the full report here.
Hyundai, Kia recall comes with instructions to park vehicles outside
