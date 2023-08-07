Deadline looms for Trump response to protective order request

Former President Trump‘s legal team pushed back against Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s request for a protective order preventing Trump from publicly discussing evidence in the 2020 election case.
“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in court filings Monday. They asked for an order only restricting “sensitive” evidence from being shared publicly.
Smith said his requested restrictions were necessary because “the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”
Smith continued, “If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”
Trump said on Truth Social earlier in the day, “No, I shouldn’t have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH.”
Trump’s team filed the response ahead of a Monday evening deadline after Smith filed the initial request Friday. Earlier that day, Trump posted to Truth Social, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
A campaign spokesperson said the post “was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth.”
Trump’s team had asked for a deadline extension until Thursday to respond to Smith’s request. Judge Tanya Chutkan denied Trump’s request.
Trump pleaded not guilty last week to four charges around efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
