Garland shoots down DOJ bias claims

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this week staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms would no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor. Republicans, in particular, have decried the change.
We dug around for different perspectives on the question: Does the Senate dress code matter? Why or why not? Here’s what some senators have said on the topic:
📣 “If you can’t depend on the Leader of the United States Senate to uphold the tradition and decorum of the Senate, who can you count on?” – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the longest-serving current senator, told The Hill’s Evening Report.
📣 “If I had my way, we would have summer casual for men so we didn’t have to have the air conditioning so crazy low and spend so much money keeping this place cold.” – Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) (Huffington Post)
📣 “I think there is a certain dignity that we should be maintaining in the Senate, and to do away with the dress code, to me, debases the institution.” – Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who also joked she might show up in a bikini (NBC News)
📣 “I think we should all want to be more comfortable. And now we have that option.” But also: “Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?” – Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) (The Associated Press)
📣 “A lot of working-class people across this country respect this building. They’re frustrated by it, but they respect it and I think the dress code should reflect that.” – Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) (The New York Times)
📣 “If they care about decorum, they should worry a lot more about the ex-president they are supporting and his total lack of decorum.” – Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said of Republicans (Huffington Post)
