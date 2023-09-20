Garland shoots down DOJ bias claims

Attorney General Merrick Garland fiercely defended the Department of Justice (DOJ) against GOP claims of bias in his first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee since Republicans took control in January.

Garland faced particularly sharp questioning over his department’s probe into Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and a now-withdrawn FBI memo that warned of “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.”

“Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate,” Garland said. “As the president himself has said, and I reaffirm here today: I am not the president’s lawyer. I will also add that I am not Congress’s prosecutor.”

And in response to questions about potential religious discrimination within the DOJ: “The idea that someone with my family background would discriminate against any religion is so outrageous, so absurd.”

Garland earlier discussed his family’s history fleeing religious persecution in Eastern Europe ahead of the Holocaust.

Zoom in: As The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch noted, “The Judiciary Committee is one of three panels engaged in an impeachment inquiry of President Biden and is also home to a subcommittee dedicated to probing the ‘weaponization’ of the federal government.”

