Health Care — Senators flag drug pricing as key common-ground issue

The opioid crisis, dental care, mental health and the exodus of teachers from public schools were only a few of the problems Sanders cited during the session. High prescription drug fees appeared to be one issue where both parties indicated a significant degree of interest.

“We pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs,” Sanders said. “And in some cases, we pay ten times more than the Canadians and people around the world pay. What to me is totally insane.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the committee’s ranking member, agreed that lowering the cost of prescription drugs was an area of “common ground” for Democrats and Republicans.

Lowering the high price of prescription drugs has routinely been a popular issue across the aisle. During his State of the Union address this week, President Biden bemoaned how much Americans pay for prescriptions compared to other countries and warned he would veto any bills that increased drug costs.

Cassidy, a physician, argued that the committee will have to be “conscious of the tension between affordability and innovation,” which he stated was driven by profit. The need for medical innovation has been a common argument against lowering drug costs among lawmakers, with some Republicans blasting the price-lowering measures in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The drug cost provisions in the IRA are set to go into effect this year, including the one provision that will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time, though these negotiated prices won’t be available until 2026. Also starting this year, the federal government will also require drug companies to pay a quarterly rebate if the price increases of their medications covered by Medicare Part B exceed the rate of inflation.