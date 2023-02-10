Health Care — Biden officials downplay health emergency’s ending

“We will do all we can to ensure an orderly transition,” administration officials told reporters late Thursday.

The flexibilities granted by the PHE touched on almost all aspects of the U.S. health care system, and unwinding it will not be easy.

The White House issued a roadmap for what will change when the PHE ends on May 11. According to the officials, the impact will be minimal. And just because the public health emergency is ending doesn’t mean the administration is done fighting COVID-19, they said.

“We have come to this point in our fight against the virus because of our historic investments and our efforts to mitigate its worst impacts. Addressing COVID-19 remains a significant public health priority for the administration” the White House said in a letter to governors.

The ending of the PHE will not affect the authorizations of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments that have been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Officials also said they are also working on a “special enrollment period” in the ObamaCare marketplace to ensure a soft landing for some of the millions of people who may lose Medicaid coverage when states redetermine eligibility.

The biggest shock to the public is likely to occur once the federal supply of vaccines and treatments is exhausted and the costs shift to the private sector.

Vaccines will still be free to people with private insurance, though the cost will likely be reflected in premiums. Even with insurance, patients will likely see costs if they go to an out-of-network provider.

Treatments like Paxlovid will also come with cost-sharing for people with private insurance.

Right now, everyone with private insurance can get up to eight tests a month. That will go away once the emergency ends. Private insurance may not cover the full price of over-the-counter tests anymore, and patients may need a prescription first for a PCR test.

“However, coverage may continue if plans choose to continue to include it. We are encouraging private insurers to continue to provide such coverage going forward,” the White House said.