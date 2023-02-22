Political fight erupts over toxic spill

It’s been nearly three weeks since a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and the tiny town may soon become subject to those wanting to mine political capital.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in the town on Thursday, following weeks of GOP figures blasting him for not visiting.

Buttigieg drew additional Republican ire when he pointed out the Trump administration had repealed an Obama-era braking rule for trains carrying hazardous materials.

Meanwhile, former President Trump arrived in East Palestine on Wednesday, accusing the Biden administration of “indifference and betrayal.”

Arriving with water and supplies, the former president didn’t hesitate to claim credit for helping bring aid to the town, saying his criticisms had forced the Biden White House to deploy assistance.

While officials and politicians sling blame at one another, residents of the small Ohio town continue to wonder if the water and air around them are safe.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) say that monitoring has shown air and water quality to be safe. However, some locals aren’t reassured, and if that assessment is mistaken the consequences could be dire.

As Stat reported, some of the chemicals and byproducts of the derailment are known carcinogens linked to various cancers and lung damage, even in small amounts.

Five toxic chemicals have been detected by the EPA so far in light of the accident, but others could be present. When polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, is burned, the extremely toxic carcinogen dioxin is released. Stat noted PVC was present in four of the cars initially on fire in the wreck.