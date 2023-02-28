Biden accuses ‘MAGA Republicans’ of trying to cut health spending

During his speech, Biden touched on his budget proposal — expected to be released on March 9 — and called on GOP lawmakers to present their budget as Washington fights over proposed funding cuts.

Biden told the audience his proposal would stand in “stark contrast” to what “MAGA Republicans” want to accomplish in Congress. He referred to these lawmakers as a “different breed of cat.”

Since Republicans have not yet released their budget, Biden pointed to past efforts to repeal ObamaCare or curb spending on Medicaid in an attempt to cast doubt on the party’s current agenda.

“They want to eliminate a lot of health care coverage, those MAGA Republicans, increase cost for millions of Americans and make deep cuts in programs that families and seniors depend on,” Biden charged.

Amid the current budget fight, Democrats have renewed their criticisms of Republicans and what they have characterized as an attempt to reduce health care funding.

Republicans have pushed back on those accusations, with the House Budget Committee, chaired by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), lambasting Democrats for “preying on the fears of seniors.”

Biden on Tuesday invited Republicans to “lay their proposal on the table.”

The White House appears to be amping up the pressure on the GOP to present their budget proposal, with White House deputy communications director Kate Berner saying in a press briefing before the speech that conservative lawmakers should provide the same level of “transparency” as Biden.

The president has refused to negotiate on the national debt amid the budget fight. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has agreed to leave federal programs like Medicare and Social Security off the table.

While Biden called for strengthening the Affordable Care Act in his speech on Tuesday, the White House has not said whether the program is similarly off-limits amid the negotiations. Officials have said more details on Biden’s plan for ObamaCare will be revealed once his budget proposal is released.