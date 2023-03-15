trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Becerra set to defend Biden’s budget

by Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi - 03/15/23 6:46 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi - 03/15/23 6:46 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Brett Guthrie budget Cathy McMorris Rodgers COVID-19 HHS Inflation Reduction Act Medicaid President Biden Ron Wyden Ron Wyden Xavier Becerra Xavier Becerra

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  4. In surprise, Trump goes after DeSantis on policy
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  7. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  8. More than one in four Republicans approve of Jan. 6 rioters: poll
  9. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  10. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  11. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  12. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  13. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  14. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  15. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  16. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  17. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  18. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video